Divorcego Launches New Flat-Rate Packages Divorce Plans Across Ontario

DivorceGo Simplifies Divorce Costs with New Transparent Flat-Fee Plans Across Ontario.

DivorceGo, a trusted Ontario-based family and divorce law firm operated by Bluetown Law, has introduced a new transparent flat-fee pricing structure designed to make divorce more affordable and predictable for couples across the province. The initiative reflects DivorceGo's continued commitment to removing financial uncertainty from an already challenging process.

Making Divorce Affordable for Ontarians

DivorceGo's new divorce pricing model offers two simplified service options:



Uncontested Divorce Paperwork Package – $450 (plus court fee of $669 and HST) Complete Divorce Service – $850 (includes court filing, processing, and the final divorce order)

Clients who qualify for a fee waiver can substantially reduce the government's court filing fee, helping keep costs within reach for families and individuals on limited budgets. The firm also continues to offer a free initial consultation and fully online processing, allowing clients to complete the entire divorce procedure from the comfort of home or meet in person at DivorceGo's Toronto or Mississauga offices.

“Our mission is to make professional divorce services in Ontario more transparent and affordable,” said Numan Bajwa, Founding Partner at Bluetown Law.“We saw that many people were hesitant to begin the divorce process because of unpredictable legal costs. This new flat-fee structure ensures clients know exactly what to expect - from start to finish.”







Comprehensive Support Beyond Divorce

The new pricing update aligns with DivorceGo's holistic approach to family law. The firm continues to guide clients through complex matters such as divorce proceedings and separation agreement costs while offering clear educational resources on the legal and emotional aspects of separation.

DivorceGo also assists clients in protecting their financial interests before or after marriage. Its resource on enforcing a marriage contract explains how to legally uphold domestic contracts when disputes arise. For couples drafting or reviewing agreements, the firm's article on Toronto divorce lawyer insights into marriage contract pitfalls outlines common mistakes that could lead to costly legal challenges later.

By combining transparent pricing with educational tools, DivorceGo empowers Ontarians to make informed legal decisions while minimizing stress and confusion.

Committed to Clarity and Client Care

DivorceGo's fixed-fee services reflect its broader mission: providing access to justice through straightforward legal representation. The firm's family lawyers handle everything from uncontested divorces and separation agreements to enforcement of marriage contracts and property division.

“We believe everyone deserves access to quality legal guidance without financial surprises,” added Bajwa.“Our clients appreciate knowing exactly how much their divorce will cost and that experienced lawyers will handle every step.”

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is a division of Bluetown Law, a Toronto-based family and divorce law firm dedicated to delivering compassionate, transparent, and affordable legal solutions. With offices in Toronto and in Mississauga, DivorceGo helps clients across Ontario through online and in-person services.