Spirituality And Polyvagal-Informed Therapy At Forefront Of November's Clinical Conversations

Denver, CO - November 5th, 2025 - The Trauma Therapist Institute is back for the month of November with two brand new, free Clinical Conversations for trauma therapists with intriguing content on spirituality in trauma and Polyvagal for complex cases.

These clinical conversations are free, hour-long sessions part of a series for therapists to engage their minds, be inspired, and learn something new without the dedicated time required of CE trainings.

For November, this month's speakers will cover enhancing evidence-based trauma interventions and alternative methods to cognitive work.

Integrating Spirituality into Trauma Aligned Interventions with Sabrina N'Diaye

With Dr. Sabrina N'Diaye, PhD, MDiv, LCSW-C

Live: Wednesday, November 5 | 1 PM–2 PM CT(Central)

In this immersive new session, discover how spirituality, ritual, breathwork, and meaning-making can enhance your evidence-based trauma interventions, without compromising clinical integrity or imposing beliefs on clients.

This session will tackle why spirituality, ritual, and meaning-making can transform trauma recovery and how to do so ethically, understanding neurobiology, tools for inclusive integration, tips, and reflections of individuals' own spiritual lens.

About the Speaker: Dr. Sabrina N'Diaye

Dr. Sabrina N'Diaye is a thought leader in integrating spirituality with psychotherapy. As an integrative therapist, author, and peacebuilder, she blends ancient spiritual practices with the latest scientific research and wisdom to guide others on their healing journeys. She is affectionately referred to as“Sister Sabrina” in the communities that she serves. Dr. Sabrina holds a PhD in Mind-Body Medicine from Saybrook University, where her research focused on the use of guided imagery as a healing tool for African-American women with chronic STIs. She is also the founder of The Heart Nest Center for Peace and Healing, where she lovingly serves women, couples, and small groups. A passionate storyteller, Dr. Sabrina is a strong advocate for the power of narrative in the healing process.

Polyvagal-Informed Therapy in Complex Cases

With Deb Dana, LCSW

Live: Wednesday, November 19 | 1 PM–2 PM CT (Central)

This immersive clinical conversation focuses on body-based insight into why clients get stuck and how to move beyond traditional tools.

Guest Deb Dana will discuss what to do when cognitive work falls flat, when rapport feels impossible, and when every session feels like pushing against an invisible wall - where polyvagal theory shines.

Discover how to collaborate with the client's nervous system using proven polyvagal strategies that foster real, lasting change.

About the Speaker: Deb Dana

Deb Dana, LCSW, is a clinician, consultant, and author. She is a founding member of Polyvagal Institute, a consultant to Khiron Clinics, and an advisor to Unyte. Deb is well known for translating Polyvagal Theory into a language and application that is both clear and accessible, and for her significant contribution to pioneering Rhythm of Regulation® methodology and practices, which open up the power of Polyvagal Theory for professionals and curious people from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life.

The Clinical Conversation series offers two free sessions a month, helping to focus on continued education without the commitment of hours.

All clinical talks are open to licensed clinicians, healing professionals, and students in the mental health industry. For more information regarding each virtual event or to register, visit: traumatherapistinstitute/clinical-conversations

About The Trauma Therapist Institute

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant and educator Rebecca Kase, the Institute is committed to empowering clinicians with tools, connection, and care as they do the brave work of healing others.