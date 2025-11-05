Poland Data Center Colocation Market To Surpass USD 810 Million By 2030, Emerging As A Strategic Tier-2 Hub In Europe Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



Poland Data Center Colocation Market Report by Arizton - Insights on 66 Existing Colocation Data Center Facilities across the Poland

Poland is rapidly establishing itself as a key Tier-2 colocation hub in Europe, with Warsaw positioned as a critical gateway between Western and Central-Eastern Europe. The market benefits from robust connectivity, competitive land and power costs, and a growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, making it an attractive alternative to the saturated FLAP-D markets. According to Arizton research, the Poland data center colocation market was valued at USD 370 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 810 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 810 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 13.95% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 2.05 Million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 49.9 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 420 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Smarter, greener, faster - Poland is reimagining how data centers are built.

Poland's data center industry is rapidly evolving, with operators focusing on building energy-efficient and AI-ready infrastructure. The market is seeing major investments in advanced cooling systems and renewable energy to support the country's expanding digital ecosystem. Beyond, for example, is expanding its Poznań campus to 150 MW, combining liquid, direct-to-chip, immersion, and rear-door cooling technologies to handle high-density workloads while running entirely on renewable energy. In Warsaw, Switch Datacenters is developing a 100 MW AI-focused facility featuring modular power distribution and hybrid cooling systems that blend air and liquid cooling for greater efficiency. Meanwhile, in Lubin, a collaborative project is testing direct liquid cooling to create a sustainable energy loop that can feed green thermal energy into the local heating network. Together, these initiatives highlight Poland's growing role as a hub for sustainable and high-performance data center development.

Poland's Strategic Leap: Integrating IoT, Edge, and Quantum for a Smarter Digital Economy

Poland's Internet of Things (IoT) market is set to exceed USD 4.2 billion by 2025 and reach USD 6.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.11%. The country's IoT strategy focuses on edge computing, smart sensors, and cybersecurity to strengthen data collection, processing, and storage, driving demand for scalable data center infrastructure. Further strengthening this digital shift, the government's Digitalization of Poland 2035 strategy aims to create a secure, inclusive, and technology-driven society. A major milestone in this direction was achieved in A major milestone in this direction was achieved in June 2025, the launch of EuroHPC JU's 20-qubit PIAST-Q quantum computer at the Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center marked a major step in Europe's big data and IoT ecosystem, enhancing research, processing power, and scalability.

Government-Led Growth Fuels Poland's Next-Gen Data Centers

Poland is actively advancing its data center sector through a combination of strategic investments, regulatory reforms, and sustainability initiatives. Under the National Data Processing Center (KDCP) program, the government is investing over USD 258.1 million to establish state-owned data centers powered primarily by renewable energy. Complementing this, European funds and national initiatives such as the Digital Poland Project Center support the development of energy-efficient and sustainable facilities.

Subsidies covering up to 65% of energy storage project costs bolster grid stability and renewable integration, while the Digitalization Strategy 2035 provides a structured roadmap for sector growth. Streamlined permitting processes further encourage international investment, and the national grid operator has allocated 1,200 MW of capacity for data centers by 2034 to meet increasing energy demands.

Key Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in Poland:

Strategic Location & Connectivity: Warsaw serves as a gateway to Western and Central-Eastern Europe, supported by strong fixed and undersea cable connectivity.

Cost & Workforce Stability: Moderate wage growth and low unemployment (projected 2.8% in 2026) support competitive operational costs.

Sustainability & Energy Initiatives: Increasing renewable energy use (27% in 2024) and focus on energy-efficient infrastructure attract eco-conscious investments.

Digital & Technology Growth: Government-backed initiatives in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity enhance Poland's appeal as a tech-forward hub.

