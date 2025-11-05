2025 Forum On China-Africa Economic, Trade And Cultural Cooperation To Be Held In Jinhua, Zhejiang: Charting A New Blueprint For Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews) The highly anticipatedwill be held in Jinhua, Zhejiang, on November 7. Under the theme of“Economic and Trade Prosperity, Cultural Mutual Learning, Win-win Partnerships, People-to-people Bonds,” the forum is hosted by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and is expected to gather around 400 representatives from political, business, and academic circles of China and Africa to jointly map out cooperation strategies and pursue new avenues of development.

The forum agenda features numerous highlights and is expected to yield fruitful outcomes. It will feature the first release of the 2025 Chinese Investment in Africa at a sub-national level, alongside the inauguration of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Exchange Center, injecting new scientific and academic momentum into bilateral cooperation. Furthermore, a centralized signing ceremony for 34 cooperation projects will underscore the breadth and depth of the partnership. Representatives from Malawi, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Zhejiang Normal University, and leading enterprises will deliver keynote speeches on topics including the vision for China-Africa cooperation, AI empowering agriculture, cultural mutual learning, and the development of a shared trade ecosystem.

Keynote speakers from Malawi, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Zhejiang Normal University, and leading enterprises will share insights on topics including the vision for China-Africa cooperation, AI's role in agriculture, cultural exchange, and the development of a shared trade ecosystem.

Just as the story“An African Influencer's perspective on China-Africa Cooperation” illustrates, from grand economic agreements to small-scale wood carving art, all these elements are building“bridges” of friendship and cooperation that cross mountains and seas, connecting the hearts of Chinese and African people.







An African Influencer's perspective on China-Africa Cooperation