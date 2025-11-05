Inpreflight For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.39, a compatibility update to the company's document collection and preflight solution for Adobe InDesign. This all-in-one tool packages multiple InDesign files for output, detects errors, and facilitates delivery to final destinations. The plug-in is designed to streamline quality control workflows of printers, ad agencies, prepress bureaus, and publishers. The new version adds support for the recently released InDesign 2026.

Toronto, ON, Canada - November 5, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.39, a maintenance update to the company's document packaging and preflight solution for Adobe InDesign. Praised as "delightfully simple to use" by Macworld, InPreflight is an integrated tool that automates the collection of multiple InDesign files for output, scans for errors, and ships to final destinations. It empowers graphics and print pros to avert expensive errors by revealing hidden issues, optimize disk space via batch-packaging, and cut costs by streamlining production workflows.

The update introduces support for the latest InDesign 2025 within Adobe Creative Cloud. It's free for existing licensed users.

"InPreflight is simple, it provides excellent display of document's elements with full control over preflighting and file collection," says Michael Anikst of Anikst Design in London, UK. "I am designing very big books on art, and InPreflight lets me keep all my documents in perfect order."

InPreflight delivers a powerful, cost-effective, user-friendly option for publishers, printers, and service providers. Key features include:

Batch-packaging:

-Automate packaging of multiple InDesign documents.

-Consolidate shared links into one folder, reclaiming gigabytes of space and slashing production hours.

Quality control:

-Rapidly inspect InDesign fonts, colors, and links for typical issues.

-Customize preflight presets per project.

-Uncover hidden issues such as image compression, embedded fonts, and illegal link paths.

Graphic preflight reports:

-Generate and print visual reports, exportable as PDF.

-In-depth paragraph styles analysis for typography experts.

Pricing and Availability:

InPreflight 3 can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$99.95 as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial version is available for download. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to InPreflight 3 for $50. InPreflight 3 requires macOS 10.12-26.x and Adobe InDesign CS6-2026.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

