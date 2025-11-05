Philip Voorhees Joins BISON Partners After 25-Year Career At CBRE

IRVINE, Calif. - BISON Partners announced today that Philip Voorhees will join the firm as a partner overseeing acquisitions and capital markets, following his planned departure from CBRE at the end of the year. Voorhees currently serves as vice chairman in CBRE's Retail Capital Markets division, where he has led one of the company's most successful retail investment teams, completing more than 1,080 transactions totaling over $15 billion in value.

BISON Partners is a real estate operating company focused on retail properties. BISON was launched in 2022 by Brad Rable and Wil Smith, current CEO, president and founder of Greenlaw Partners, a California-based full-service real estate development and operating company. Voorhees' expertise in acquisitions and capital markets will support BISON's continued mission to grow a portfolio of value-add retail properties across the western United States.

BISON Partners was established as a strategic venture to acquire and reposition retail shopping centers, backed by a diverse collection of institutional and private capital partners. The firm has recently expanded its footprint with properties in California, Arizona and Nevada, driven by disciplined investment, an entrepreneurial culture and long-term community partnerships. BISON also benefits from its affiliation with the seasoned experience and execution of the successful Greenlaw Partners platform.

Voorhees expressed appreciation for his CBRE career while looking forward to this new chapter: "I am extremely grateful for my time at CBRE, where I built lasting client relationships and gained a mastery of capital markets and retail investments. Joining BISON Partners represents an exciting opportunity to leverage that experience and help accelerate BISON's growth."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Phil to the BISON team," said Rable. "Many years ago, I had the great privilege of working with Phil at CBRE and have seen firsthand his intelligence, process-driven approach and commitment to execution. I have no doubt he will make a significant contribution to BISON's success."

About BISON Partners

BISON Partners LLC is a real estate investment operating company based in Southern California. Founded in 2022, BISON targets retail properties across the western United States, including covered land plays, daily necessity-anchored centers, single-tenant developments, and multi-tenant experiential retail projects. BISON Partners is a partner company of Greenlaw Partners (greenlawpartners ) and BISON is supported by the Greenlaw Partners exceptional team of analysts, due diligence expertise and asset management as well as in-house legal, property management, accounting and finance. With the addition of Voorhees, the firm's principals bring more than 65 years of combined investment and development experience totaling over $10 billion in value.

For more information, visit BISON's LinkedIn page or bisonpartnersllc.