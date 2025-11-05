Vacation Innovations Joins GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 As Silver Sponsor

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Vacation Innovations joins GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 as a Silver Sponsor, supporting innovation and growth in Latin America's vacation ownership and hospitality sectors."Leading provider of secondary-market solutions and travel services supports premier Latin American vacation ownership conference

Orlando, Fla. - November 5, 2025 - The Association of Vacation and Tourism Complexes (ACOTUR) and Perspective Group today announced that Vacation Innovations has joined as a Silver Sponsor of the GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 Conference, taking place November 18–20 at the Kempinski Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. GNEX-short for Global Networking Experience-is a series of high-level industry events designed to foster innovation, connection, and growth across the vacation ownership and hospitality sectors.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Vacation Innovations began as a title and escrow agency focused on timeshare assets and has evolved into one of the world's largest providers of travel-related products, software, and services. The company's portfolio includes licensed and by-owner resale, title transfer, rental solutions, and technology platforms that support owners, developers, HOAs, and resort managers across the secondary market.

As part of the GNEX Conference series, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will bring together top executives from Mexico and international markets to explore new opportunities, share insights, and build meaningful partnerships. While ACOTUR members receive preferential rates, the event is open to all companies looking to expand their presence in Latin America.

“Mexico is a key growth market for vacation ownership, and GNEX-ACOTUR is where the right conversations are happening,” said Chad Newbold, CEO at Vacation Innovations.“We're focused on modernizing the way the industry connects with and provides value to consumers-from loyalty programs to resale-and we're proud to support an event that's pushing those ideas forward.”

Vacation Innovations' presence also highlights the expanding role of integrated travel and loyalty platforms and sales support tools that help resorts reach new customers, streamline operations, and extend the value of ownership beyond the initial sale.

“Vacation Innovations brings practical tools and services that support both resorts and consumers,” said Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO of Perspective Group.“Their experience with travel platforms and secondary-market solutions adds helpful perspective to the conversations we'll be having at GNEX-ACOTUR.”

With respected sponsors like Vacation Innovations, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 promises a dynamic agenda of executive networking, market insights, and forward-thinking discussions-making it a key event for companies expanding in Mexico's vacation ownership sector.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, Vacation Innovations brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

About ACOTUR

​ACOTUR (Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C.) is a nonprofit organization based in Cancún, Quintana Roo, dedicated to representing and supporting the vacation club and timeshare industry in southeastern Mexico. Founded in 2018, ACOTUR comprises over 50 member companies, encompassing more than 100 hotels and 45,000 rooms. The association focuses on promoting inclusion, responsible representation, transparent communication, and networking among its members and industry stakeholders. Under the leadership of its current president, Claudia Villuendas, ACOTUR aims to strengthen the sector by fostering collaboration with local and state authorities and enhancing professional development opportunities for industry personnel.

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.