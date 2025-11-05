Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Fesehaye Haile Passed Away

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Veteran Freedom Fighter Fesehaye Haile (Afro), Governor of the Central Region, passed away on 4 November at the age of 78 due to illness.

Veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye Haile joined the Eritrean People's Liberation Forces in July 1973 after serving as a member of the“Tihisha” agitational group from 1972 to 1973.

During the armed struggle for national independence, he served his nation and people with utmost dedication in various capacities, including as a combatant in the Eritrean People's Liberation Army, in the EPLF Department of People's Administration, and in the Department of Intelligence and Security.

After independence, veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye continued to serve his country and people as Deputy Governor of Asmara; Executive Director of the Northern Red Sea Region; Director General of the Customs Department in the Ministry of Finance; Director General of Civil Aviation; and as Governor of Gash-Barka and Central Regions respectively.

Veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye is survived by his wife and three children.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Fesehaye Haile, the Ministry of Local Government conveys condolences to families and friends.

The funeral service will be announced in due course.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.