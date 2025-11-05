403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan PM Vows Continued Support For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan will continue to implement support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 30-minute telephone talks, the first since Takaichi took office last month, she emphasized that Japan's position of standing with Ukraine remains unchanged, the ministry said in a press release.
"Being in mind that consequence of this war impacts the international order, Japan would continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible," Takaichi was quoted as telling Zelensky.
For his part, Zelensky expressed deep gratitude for Japan's support to date and provided an explanation regarding Ukraine's efforts toward peace. The two leaders agreed to closely work together, the ministry added. (end)
mk
During their 30-minute telephone talks, the first since Takaichi took office last month, she emphasized that Japan's position of standing with Ukraine remains unchanged, the ministry said in a press release.
"Being in mind that consequence of this war impacts the international order, Japan would continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible," Takaichi was quoted as telling Zelensky.
For his part, Zelensky expressed deep gratitude for Japan's support to date and provided an explanation regarding Ukraine's efforts toward peace. The two leaders agreed to closely work together, the ministry added. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment