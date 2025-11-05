Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan PM Vows Continued Support For Ukraine


2025-11-05 03:05:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan will continue to implement support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 30-minute telephone talks, the first since Takaichi took office last month, she emphasized that Japan's position of standing with Ukraine remains unchanged, the ministry said in a press release.
"Being in mind that consequence of this war impacts the international order, Japan would continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible," Takaichi was quoted as telling Zelensky.
For his part, Zelensky expressed deep gratitude for Japan's support to date and provided an explanation regarding Ukraine's efforts toward peace. The two leaders agreed to closely work together, the ministry added. (end)
mk


MENAFN05112025000071011013ID1110301156



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search