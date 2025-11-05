Toll Brothers Announces New Delray Ridge Community In Delray Beach, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only five home sites are available in this exclusive gated community offering luxury coastal living in Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest luxury home community, Delray Ridge in Delray Beach, Florida, is now pre-selling by appointment. Only five home sites are available in this gated community offering exquisitely designed luxury homes tailored for refined coastal living less than two miles from downtown Delray Beach.

The homes at Delray Ridge offer a choice of two expansive two-story home designs spanning up to 4,600+ square feet. These bright, open-concept homes offer soaring ceilings, gourmet kitchens, airy lofts, flexible rooms, spa-inspired suites, and covered lanais. Homeowners can personalize their dream home with premium fixtures and finishes available through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Homes are priced from $3 million.









"Delray Ridge offers a rare opportunity for luxury coastal living in a coveted location near vibrant downtown Delray Beach," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. "With only five home sites available within this exclusive enclave, Delray Ridge combines breathtaking indoor and outdoor living spaces with effortless access to exceptional arts, culture, golf, and outdoor recreation."

Situated less than two miles from downtown Delray Beach and Atlantic Avenue's upscale shopping and dining, Delray Ridge provides convenient access to major roadways such as U.S. Route 1, Interstate 95, the Florida Turnpike, and Florida State Road A1A. The community is close to beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Atlantic Avenue, Mizner Park, and Town Center at Boca Raton.

The community is located at 2215 Delray Ridge Lane in Delray Beach and is now pre-selling by appointment at the Toll Brothers Design Studio located at 951 Broken Sound Parkway NW, Suite 340 in Boca Raton. For more information on the homes available at Delray Ridge and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, visit or call 855-776-8655.





