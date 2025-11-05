Gigradar Expands Ecosystem With Second Acquisition Ukrainian Top Rated Club Community
TRC, recognized by Upwork in its global feature“Building Community and Earning Income in Wartime,” is one of Eastern Europe's most active freelancer networks, connecting top digital professionals and agencies across Ukraine and beyond.
The acquisition strengthens GigRadar's growing ecosystem, combining AI automation, analytics, and community engagement to create a unified freelance growth platform for Upwork professionals worldwide.
Empowering the Upwork ecosystem
Founded in 2022 by Bogdan Guriev and Mykyta Yushchyk, Top Rated Club has grown into a leading Upwork community with over 1000 members, offering mentorship, networking, and educational programs for freelancers and agency owners.
By integrating TRC, GigRadar adds a new Community & Academy vertical to its product suite – helping thousands of Upwork professionals grow faster through shared knowledge and smarter automation.
Strategic alignment with GigRadar's vision
Earlier this year, GigRadar acquired the Ukrainian AI startup Upsky, whose technology became the foundation for GigRadar CRM – an AI communication tool that automates client responses and improves proposal efficiency on Upwork.
Together, both acquisitions reflect GigRadar's long-term strategy to integrate AI innovation and community development into a single ecosystem supporting the entire freelance lifecycle – from lead generation and automation to education and career growth
Why this matters
The global freelance economy now includes over 18 million professionals, and demand for AI-driven tools and communities continues to rise. This move positions GigRadar among leading AI tools for Upwork and freelance growth.
GigRadar users have already generated more than $45 million in Upwork contracts, and with TRC joining, the company expects to accelerate user engagement and cross-learning within its platform.
About GigRadar
GigRadar is an AI-powered growth platform that helps agencies and freelancers succeed on Upwork. Founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and headquartered in the U.S., the company combines automation, analytics, and community to make scaling on Upwork faster and smarter.
Trusted by over 2,300+ agencies worldwide, GigRadar continues to redefine the future of AI-driven freelance growth.
About Top Rated Club
Top Rated Club (TRC) is a Ukrainian-founded Upwork community that connects freelancers, agencies, and digital professionals. Recognized by Upwork for its contribution during wartime, TRC supports members through education, mentorship, and networking to help them grow sustainable careers in the freelance economy.
Read the Upwork feature“Building Community and Earning Income in Wartime”
Media Contact:
Korlan Tleubekova
Head of Community & PR
GigRadar
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
