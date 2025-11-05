Deyaar Posts 23.7% Profit Surge On Strong Development Revenue

Dubai-based real estate developer Deyaar Development on Wednesday reported a substantial 23.7 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax for the first nine months of 2025, reaching Dh406.4 million.

The company's strong financial performance was propelled by a significant 39.1 per cent surge in total revenue, which climbed to Dh1.447 billion from Dh1.040 billion in the same period last year.

Recommended For You

The results underscore the company's successful execution of its development strategy. The core property development segment was the primary growth engine, with its revenue soaring 46.4 per cent to Dh1.196 billion.

Other business segments also contributed positively, registering a 12.2 per cent growth to Dh251 million. Profit before tax rose 22.1 per cent to Dh425.7 million, while earnings per share increased to 9.33 fils, up 24.2 per cent from 7.51 fils in the prior year. The company's expanding scale is reflected in its total assets, which grew 12.3 per cent to Dh7.591 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, attributed the results to the company's strategic direction and disciplined execution.“These figures showcase our successful approach in developing communities that resonate with a diverse range of investors and residents,” he said.

Al Qatami highlighted recent project launches, including Downtown Residences and the final phase of the Park Five community in Dubai, alongside the luxury AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain, as evidence of the company's ability to align with dynamic market demands.

The CEO expressed optimism for the remainder of 2025, citing solid market fundamentals supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan.“We are confident in our ability to reach our growth objectives and uphold our commitments to investors and partners,” Al Qatami stated, adding that the company remains focused on maintaining profitability and launching selective projects that meet evolving customer needs.

The period was marked by several strategic milestones, including the launch of the ultra-luxury Downtown Residences, which at 445 meters is set to become the company's tallest project upon its completion in 2030.

The company also continues to progress on its delivery targets, with the handover of the Amalia project underway and the Regalia tower in Business Bay scheduled for completion before year-end.