Dubai Emerges As A Global Wealth Nexus, Bridging Asia And The Middle East

Dubai is rapidly transforming into a strategic hub for global wealth, linking the financial ecosystems of Asia and the Middle East in a dynamic corridor of opportunity.

According to Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE Group, this evolution is being driven not by institutions alone, but by globally minded families seeking seamless, cross-border solutions for wealth management, legacy planning, and investment diversification.

“Dubai and Asia are becoming partners in a highly connected wealth ecosystem,” Tan said in an exclusive interview.“The next generation of wealth is Asian, mobile, and sophisticated-and Dubai is uniquely positioned to serve them.”

Two-way capital flows reshape investment landscapes

Tan highlighted a surge in two-way capital diversification between Asia and the Gulf. Middle Eastern investors are increasingly allocating funds to Asian sectors such as private equity, technology, infrastructure, and renewables. At the same time, Asian sovereign funds and institutions are deepening their exposure to Gulf markets, particularly in logistics, hospitality, green energy, and financial services.

This growing interdependence is being reinforced by cross-listings, joint investment vehicles, and liberalized capital markets.“Geopolitical risk management is also a key driver,” Tan noted,“as investors seek alternatives to Western markets through stronger regional partnerships.”

Lessons from Asia's family office maturity

As Dubai builds its own family office ecosystem, Tan pointed to three key lessons from Asia's more mature structures:

1. Institutional Discipline – Asian family offices have evolved from informal setups to structured platforms with governance and succession planning.

2. Purpose Beyond Capital – Successful family offices align wealth with philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and education.

3. Innovation with Global Reach – Asian families have mastered cross-border investments and co-investment strategies, a model Dubai can emulate.

“A family office is not defined by assets under management, but by governance, purpose, and access,” Tan emphasised.

WRISE's strategic bet on Dubai

WRISE, a leading wealth advisory firm with deep roots in Asia, sees Dubai as a pivotal frontier in global wealth management. The city's rapid evolution-marked by institutional maturity, international capital inflows, and a growing demand for bespoke, multi-jurisdictional solutions-makes it an ideal base for the next generation of family offices.

“Dubai will redefine global private banking standards,” Tan said.“WRISE is here to help shape that future, ensuring every client has a trusted partner in managing wealth across generations.”

A surge in family offices and AUM

The influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals into the UAE is fueling a boom in family office setups. Dubai's attractive regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location are drawing families seeking not just safe havens, but vibrant ecosystems for legacy planning.

Globally, there are an estimated 8,030 single family offices, with 290 based in the Middle East. These are expected to manage over \$500 billion in assets by year-end. Within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), 120 leading families and individuals already oversee more than \$1.2 trillion in wealth.

“The UAE's family office market is on a high-growth trajectory,” Tan concluded.“Over the next five years, we'll see dramatic increases in both asset values and institutionalised structures.”