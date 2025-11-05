Mcilroy Eyes Elusive Falcon Trophy At Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy is determined to break his duck at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - celebrating its 20th edition this week - as he looks to add the Falcon Trophy to his stunning collection of UAE titles.

Seven of McIlroy's 20 DP World Tour victories have come in the UAE, with four Hero Dubai Desert Classic titles and three DP World Tour Championship wins to his name since making his debut in the Emirates in 2006.

Despite several close calls - including four runner-up finishes in the capital - the reigning Masters champion has yet to claim the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title, leaving a small gap in his glittering resume that includes five Major Championships and 29 PGA TOUR victories.

"I've been close," said McIlroy in his pre-tournament press conference.

"Second four times and third five times or something. I'd say the majority of the times that we've played in Abu Dhabi, it's been my first event of the year, and you're just not quite... I'm not saying that's all the reason but you're just not quite as sharp and not quite as match fit as you would be in the middle of the season.

"I feel like this tournament going to the end of the year should hopefully give me a better opportunity to knock it off and finally get that Falcon Trophy. With how much I've won in Dubai and not being able to get it done an hour down the road, yeah, it's something I want to try and achieve."

McIlroy currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings ahead of the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, holding a commanding 441.32-point advantage over Englishman Marco Penge. Should McIlroy finish the season at the summit, the 36-year-old would claim his seventh Harry Vardon Trophy, moving within one of Colin Montgomerie's record of eight season-long titles.

"When I got to six last year and tied Seve, and Monty doesn't feel that far away, it's like, yeah, that's something that I would love to do," said McIlroy, who will tee off alongside Penge and Tyrrell Hatton on Thursday.

"Let's see if I can do it. I've given myself a really good shot again this year. But I know I'm going to have a good challenge from Marco and Tyrrell and a few other guys behind me. But I'm excited for the challenge over these next couple weeks."

