UAE Plans 4Th National Highway Under Dh170-Billion Project To Tackle Rising Traffic

The UAE is examining the construction of a fourth federal highway stretching 120km with 12 lanes and capacity for up to 360,000 trips per day, as part of a Dh170 billion national roads and transport investment programme announced on Wednesday.

The road package, which is set to be implemented by 2030, was revealed during remarks by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The proposed corridor, if approved, would become the country's fourth pan-emirate highway, joining three existing major federal routes - the E11 (Al Ittihad), E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed) and E611 (Emirates Road) - that together serve more than 850,000 vehicles commuting between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The new highway will sit alongside major upgrades to those three federal highways, which are being widened to ease congestion and support the UAE's population and economic growth. Al Mazrouei said the federal road network's efficiency is targeted to rise by 73 per cent over the next five years, with lanes increasing from 19 to 33 in each direction under the comprehensive expansion plan.

Planned upgrades include:

Etihad Road will be widened by six lanes - three in each direction - increasing capacity by 60 per cent to 12 lanes.

Emirates Road will expand to 10 lanes across its full length, raising capacity by 65 per cent and reducing travel time by 45 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will also be widened to 10 lanes, lifting capacity by 45 per cent.

Work has already begun on the upgrade of Emirates Road, with an estimated cost of Dh750 million and scheduled for completion within two years.

Traffic pressure on federal routes connecting Dubai with the Northern Emirates has long been a concern. Last year, Federal National Council member Dr Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi told the minister that these highways face“severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours,” saying they“drain 20 hours per week, 80 hours per month, and 1,000 hours annually from employees' time,” and calling for new corridors to ease commuter bottlenecks.

Al Mazrouei said the ministry is also conducting studies to enhance existing inter-emirate highways and develop new routes at both federal and local levels.“These efforts come in implementation of the leadership's directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan."