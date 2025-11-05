403
Qatar International Centre For Conciliation And Arbitration Included In GAR Regional Guide 2025 Whitelist
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) has been included on the whitelist of the Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Regional Guide for 2025.
QICCA is one of only three arbitration institutions in the Africa and Middle East regions to receive this prestigious recognition. It is worth mentioning that the GAR is one of the most prominent and influential international publications in the field of arbitration.
The listing represents global recognition of the significant progress QICCA has achieved since its establishment in 2006. The centre has consistently adhered to the highest standards through the regular updating of its arbitration rules, the professionalism of its administrative services, and its active co-operation with the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).
It also underscores QICCA's ongoing efforts to promote a culture of arbitration in Qatar and the wider region through its active participation in numerous related events.
The recognition follows UNCITRAL's earlier approach to include QICCA among the international centres whose rules are based on, or inspired by, the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, (ii) administer arbitral proceedings or provide administrative services under the Rules, and/or (iii) act as an appointing authority under the rules.
QICCA vice-chairman Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali al-Thani said the global ranking reflects the international business community's confidence in Qatar as an ideal destination for arbitration. It also reaffirms the country's distinguished position in this vital field, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy and foster an attractive and transparent business environment.
He stated that the centre has successfully enhanced its services for the Qatari and international business community by updating its arbitration rules, expanding its service scope, and providing modern halls equipped to the latest standards. He also highlighted the centre's specialised training programmes and seminars aimed at qualifying arbitrators and legal experts.
QICCA secretary-general Ibrahim Shahbek emphasised that the achievement is the result of the centre's continuous efforts to strengthen its position as a leading arbitration institution in the region. He noted that QICCA will continue to develop the arbitration environment in Qatar in accordance with international standards to serve the interests of the business community.
