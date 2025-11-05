The Hong Kong International Optical Fair Opens Today
|- Creativity meets technology: with leading silver market, green and smart trends
|
- At the 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair, three product labels –“Smart Ageing Products”,“Green Solutions Suppliers”, and“Smart Eyewear” – are highlighted to facilitate sourcing. The Green Booth Design Competition will recognise exhibitors for their eco-friendly booth concept
- Tomorrow, 6 November, the 23rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will feature experts sharing the latest developments in senior vision care
- The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition award ceremony was held today, 5 November. Winning and shortlisted entries are exhibited onsite at BNG Rendezvous, Grand Hall
HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair opened today and will run from 5 to 7 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This morning's opening ceremony was officiated by Jude Chow, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.
Jenny Koo, Acting Executive Director, HKTDC, stated in her opening remarks: "Hong Kong has long been one of the world's leading exporters of optical products. Over the years, the Optical Fair has become a must-attend event for industry professionals from around the world. We are delighted to welcome over 660 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions this year. HKTDC has invited buyers from around the world to visit the fair, including from emerging markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in ASEAN; Egypt and the UAE in the Middle East; and Brazil and Uruguay in South America; as well as from traditional markets like Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, creating substantial business opportunities for exhibitors."
Diverse pavilions showcase global creativity and technology
Themed“ Bright Eyes - New Horizons”, the Optical Fair brings a wealth of innovative products which integrate scientific research, design excellence and sustainability concepts. The fair features ten group pavilions, including the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the Chinese Mainland (with delegations from Danyang, Zhejiang and Yingtan), Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and the new ASEAN pavilion, as well as“Visionaries of Style” which showcases creative and trendy designs. Highlighted examples include:
The signature“Brand Name Gallery” showcases a curated selection of over 200 globally renowned brands spanning designer eyewear, trendy styles, and high-tech products. Notable brands include MINIMA from France, STEPPER from Germany, United Colors of Benetton from Italy, Masunaga since 1905 from Japan, nimome from Korea, Nano Vista from Spain, Collections Marcus Marienfeld from Switzerland, Ted Baker from the United Kingdom, and THRASHER from the USA.
Other exhibition zones are organised by product category, including the“Smart Glasses” zone which displays the ongoing trend of smart technology development, the“Designer Cafe and Innovation Hub” showcasing designer eyewear and innovative technology, as well as“Contact Lenses and Accessories”,“Diagnostic Instruments,”“Eyewear Accessories,”“Frames and Parts,”“Lenses,”“Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery,”“Reading Glasses,”“Shop Fittings and Equipment,” and“Sporting and Professional Eyewear,” showcasing the innovation and diversity of the eyewear industry. For example:
Three thematic labels ensure market demands and needs are precisely matched
To facilitate buyer procurement, three special labels were introduced last year:“Smart Ageing Products”,“Green Solutions Suppliers” and“Smart Eyewear”, which were well-received by the industry. These three labels appear again this year to enhance procurement efficiency and highlight exhibitor innovations in the silver economy, sustainability, and smart technology. Selected highlighted products under these labels include:
Smart Ageing Products
Green Solutions Supplies
Smart Eyewear
This year the Green Booth Design Competition encourages exhibitors to incorporate sustainable concepts into their booth designs. Wenzhou Ouhai Glasses Co Ltd (Booth 1B-D18) won the Gold Award, while Micron Eyewear Manufactory Company Limited (Booth 1E-B18) and Jiangsu Xuzhi Optical Glasses Co., Ltd. (Booth 1C-D02) secured the Silver and Bronze Awards respectively. All three winners centered their designs around eco-friendly materials and waste reduction, demonstrating their brands' commitment to sustainable development.
Expert symposium and design competition foster industry exchange and innovation
A series of events and eyewear parades are held at the fair. Tomorrow (6 November), T he 23rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by The Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will take place with the theme “Age Well, See Well: Redefining Eye Care for the Golden Age”. This event drives vision care for the ageing community toward new milestones. The opening ceremony will feature an address by Dr. Pang Fei -c hau, Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Health Bureau, and six experts and academics from Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom will share insights on topics such as age-related visual challenges, diabetic retinopathy, and optometric care for patients with cognitive impairment, offering more personalised and effective health solutions for the silver market. The symposium is accredited by the Optometrists Board of Hong Kong, and participants attending the full-day conference may be eligible for up to six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours.
The HKTDC always encourages the nurturing of new talent to energise the industry. The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, co-organised by HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, was held under the theme“ Blending Tradition and Technology” and encourages designers to fuse craftsmanship aesthetics with innovative technology to create eyewear that is both functional and fashionable. The competition featured an Open Group and a Student Group. The award presentation was held this afternoon. The award-winning and shortlisted designs are displayed at BNG Rendezvous, Grand Hall during the fair. For competition results, please visit: OPT2025_eFairCat_DesignCompetition
The fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 14 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries-enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey.
Photo download:
The Hong Kong International Optical Fair:
Fair Details
Date: 5 – 7 November 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)
Click2Match – Smart Business Matching Platform
Media enquiries
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment