​​​Technical Analysis Of The DAX 40, AUD/USD And Copper As They Try To Stem This Week's Decline.

​Asian markets tumble:

​South Korea's KOSPI sank 6.2% - its steepest drop in over a year - as technology stocks led a sharp regional sell-off and enthusiasm over artificial intelligence (AI) cooled.

​Tech slump widens:

​The MSCI Emerging Asia Index fell 2.6%, with Samsung, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSCM) sliding amid stretched valuations and weaker US semiconductor guidance.

​Japan sees heavy losses:

​The Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 7% from its recent record high, while SoftBank plunged more than 10% as investors booked profits.

​Political uncertainty weighs:

​European futures turned lower after Democrats secured surprise victories in US elections, rattling confidence in the Trump administration.

​Wall Street turns cautious:

​Warnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley over overheated AI valuations further fuelled global risk aversion.

​DAX 40 is trying to find support

​The DAX 40 is trying to bounce off minor support on an intraday basis but overall remains under pressure.

​While it stays below Monday's 24,248 high, it may retest its mid-October low at 23,685. If fallen through on a daily chart closing basis, the area between the June-to-September lows at 23,483-to-23,052 may be revisited.

​Immediate resistance sits at the 10 September high at 23,883.

DAX 40 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​AUD/USD tries to hold at support

AUD/USD swift drop seems to have at least temporarily ended at Wednesday's $0.6459 low, made marginally above the 14-to-17 October lows at $0.6444-to-$0.64441. While this support area underpins, a recover towards the late September low at $0.6521 may ensue.

​Were support at $0.6444-to-$0.64441 to give way, though, the August lows at $0.6420-to-$0.6415 would likely be back in the frame.

AUD/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Copper tries to level out

​The price of copper, having come off its $5.2788 late October three-month high, is trying to level out around its mid-October and Tuesday lows at $4.8908-to-$4.8840. While this support area holds, a bounce towards the 6 October low at $5.0145 may be on the cards.

​Failure at $4.8840 would likely lead to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 10 October low at $4.8638-to-$4.8225 being revisited.

Copper daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

