Episcopal Impact Fund's 'Cirque De La Nuit' Gala Raises $450,000 To Support Bay Area Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Episcopal Impact Fund's 2025 Night of Light Gala, themed Cirque de la Nuit, was an enormous success-raising $450,000-thanks to the generosity of hundreds of inspired community members, dozens of grantee partners, and dedicated sponsors.

The annual Night of Light Gala is an opportunity for the Bay Area community to come together in celebration and support of Episcopal Impact Fund's vision of a region where all our neighbors have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. This year's sold-out event, held on Saturday, October 25 at The Julia Morgan Ballroom, brought together over 220 guests for an unforgettable evening of connection, inspiration, and fun.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Episcopal Impact Fund's 40+ grantee organizations, which work tirelessly to serve neighbors experiencing poverty and housing insecurity across the Bay Area.

Guests were deeply moved by the powerful remarks of Michele Clark, Executive Director of Youth Employment Partnership (YEP), who shared stories of transformation made possible through YEP's programs.

Attendees also enjoyed video stories highlighting two additional grantees-A Diamond in the Ruff and Holy Family Episcopal Church, Half Moon Bay-each delivering essential services from stable housing to educational support for Bay Area residents striving to build a better life.

The evening's festivities featured lively live and silent auctions, casino-style games, a packed dance floor, and mesmerizing performances of magic and sleight of hand by Circosphere, embodying the gala's enchanting Cirque de la Nuit theme.

On behalf of the thousands of children and families served each year by Episcopal Impact Fund's partners, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our premier sponsors, William J. Bennington and Diane B. Wilsey, and to our entire community of supporters. Together, we are creating pathways out of poverty, investing in stability for future generations, and building a stronger, more equitable Bay Area for all.