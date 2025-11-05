Overwhelming Bipartisan Support For Ending Government Shutdowns And Protecting Essential Workers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ActiVote released the results of its latest national survey on the ongoing government shutdown, conducted from October 28 to November 4, 2025. The poll, which garnered an average sample size of 602 respondents per question, uncovers significant consensus across the political spectrum on key issues, including halting congressional pay during shutdowns and ensuring uninterrupted compensation for active-duty military personnel.

The survey posed five targeted questions on topics ranging from congressional salaries to specific programs like ACA subsidies and SNAP benefits. The results highlight a rare unity: Americans from left to right agree that shutdowns are not the way to resolve policy disputes.

Key findings include:

- **Congressional Pay During Shutdowns**: An overwhelming 82% of respondents believe lawmakers should not receive their salaries during a shutdown, with strong agreement from both the left (76%) and right (86%). Only 2% support continuing pay as is currently practiced.

- **Military Pay Guarantees**: 72% support uninterrupted pay for all military personnel, rising to 87% for active-duty members. This view is shared broadly, with 74% on the left and 89% on the right in favor.

- **Preventing Future Shutdowns**: 72% advocate for rule changes to make shutdowns impossible or to implement automatic continuing resolutions for essential services. Support spans all groups, from 87% on the left to 52% on the right.

While consensus holds on procedural reforms, partisan divides emerge on affected programs:

- **ACA Enhanced Subsidies**: 55% favor extending or making them permanent, driven by near-unanimous support from the left (98%) and moderate left (93%). In contrast, 83% on the right and 63% on the moderate right prefer reducing or eliminating subsidies.

- **SNAP Program Reforms**: 48% call for stricter work requirements, while 32% support expansion with added budget. The left overwhelmingly (91%) favors expansion, whereas majorities in the center (67%), moderate right (76%), and right (72%) back tougher requirements.

More details can are available about this poll and the methodology.