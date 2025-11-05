403
Qatar Islamic Bank Junior At Kids Expo 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is taking part in the Kids Expo 2025, which will run until November 8 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) under the theme 'Our Children are The Greatest Treasure'.
QIB is inviting families to explore QIB Junior, Qatar's first digital banking experience made especially for kids and teens.
Through fun, hands-on activities, and interactive demos, children can discover how saving, spending, and learning about money can be easy and enjoyable.
Kids Expo brings together education, health, culture, and entertainment for children under one roof across Halls 1 & 2 at DECC, offering parents a one-stop destination and a fun-filled programme throughout the week.
D Anand, general manager – Personal Banking Group at QIB, said:“QIB Junior helps kids and teens learn how to save and spend wisely, while parents can supervise and support their journey. By helping kids build confidence with money today, we are creating a financially confident and responsible generation for the future.”
Across the week, visitors to QIB's booth can explore the app interface with QIB representatives, learn about the Junior prepaid card, and discover how features like savings, tasks, and parental controls work together to build confidence and responsibility. For more information, visit
