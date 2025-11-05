Global Employers' Chief Hails Doha Declaration As 'Historic Commitment To Social Justice'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), Roberto Suarez Santos, has described the Doha Political Declaration - adopted at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar - as a historic affirmation of global commitment to social justice.

Addressing a private sector forum on business for social development, Santos called for concrete commitments from the business community to be reflected in a forthcoming joint statement to be issued in collaboration with Global Compass, a platform dedicated to corporate social responsibility.

He emphasized the need for an enabling environment that allows businesses to operate within an inclusive development agenda, underscoring the private sector's dual role as both a driver of economic growth and a catalyst for social progress.

The IOE Secretary-General outlined three key principles for advancing social development: a commitment to fundamental rights at work; recognition of the private sector as a main engine of innovation and employment; and strengthening dialogue between employers, workers, and governments to ensure legitimate and effective social outcomes.

"The real cure for poverty is not money - it is knowledge," Santos said, stressing that quality education represents an essential investment in human capital.

He added that the forum aimed to translate these principles into practical, sustainable initiatives aligned with the global social development agenda.

Santos also highlighted the strength of the IOE's global network, which brings together more than 150 independent business organizations. He concluded that the Doha Declaration could provide strong momentum to drive forward efforts linking economic growth, decent work, and social inclusion.