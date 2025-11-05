Versa Delivers Proven Firewall Performance And Security Effectiveness Validated By Independent Testing

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Versa, the global leader in unified networking and security, today announced that its Next-Generation Firewall received CyberRatings's highest“Recommended” rating for the ninth consecutive year. In the newly published Q3 2025 Enterprise Firewall report, based on independent testing by NSS Labs, Versa delivered 100% scores in critical categories like malware and exploit evasion resistance, and achieved a leading 7,626 Mbps rated throughput, over twice as fast as competing solutions.

Selecting cybersecurity solutions requires unbiased, real-world performance testing and evaluation. CyberRatings provides IT and security leaders with data-driven results to guide investment decisions. In this latest assessment, Versa ranked among the top three vendors for Security Effectiveness and delivered more than twice the throughput performance, reinforcing Versa's commitment to delivering industry-leading SASE protection and performance in every deployment.

“Attackers are now taking advantage of AI, and defenses need to adapt,” said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.“Our testing determined that Versa's enterprise firewall provides strong security effectiveness and low false positives, making it an excellent choice for enterprises.”

The NSS Labs testing subjected products from Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Versa to a rigorous battery of tests. Versa achieved top scores across multiple categories, including:



High security effectiveness – an overall Security Effectiveness score of 99.43%, placing it among the leading three vendors.

Highest false positive accuracy among Recommended products – Versa's 99.63% performance was the highest among firewalls receiving a Recommended rating. Highest throughput performance – Versa's firewall was more than twice as fast as any other firewall tested under the real-world conditions used in the benchmarking tests.

“This latest CyberRatings report summarizing results from NSS Labs' testing reinforces what our customers already know – Versa delivers a top-tier enterprise firewall solution with unmatched security and performance at a market-leading cost per Mbps,” said Sunil Ravi, Chief Security Architect at Versa.“Whether you're securing cloud, hybrid, or branch environments, Versa is the faster, more secure, ROI-maximizing choice built for threats in the AI era.”

About NSS Labs Testing

CyberRatings provides transparency and expert guidance on cybersecurity risks through its research and independent product testing conducted by NSS Labs. In Q3 2025, NSS Labs conducted independent evaluations of seven leading enterprise firewall offerings using its Enterprise Firewall Test Methodology v3.0. The evaluation covered key performance metrics, including how effectively the firewall protected customers from exploits and malware over encrypted traffic, while also avoiding evasions and triggering false positives, all while remaining stable under enterprise workloads. The firewalls were tested using real-world attack scenarios, enterprise-grade workloads, and adversarial evasion techniques to measure their resilience, reliability, and performance.

About Versa

Versa, the global leader in unified networking and security, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, including Next-Generation Firewall, as well as SD-WAN and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while providing a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission-critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

