H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih To Spotlight Saudi Mobility Leadership At Comotion GLOBAL In Riyadh

(BUSINESS WIRE )--CoMotion GLOBAL, the world's most influential gathering of urban mobility leaders, today announced strategic partnerships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services ( MOTL ), Transportation General Authority ( TGA ), and the Royal Commission of Riyadh City ( RCRC ) ahead of its conference in Riyadh, December 7–9, 2025.

As part of the partnership, H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of MOTL and Acting President of TGA, will deliver a keynote address on Saudi Arabia's ambition to rapidly establish itself as a global hub for next-generation mobility and logistics, built on sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration.

H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih joins the previously announced lineup of visionary speakers, including Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Automobili and founder of Rimac Group, Valerie Labi, CEO & Co-Founder of Wahu! , and Ladi Delano, Founder of Moove.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of MOTL, and Acting President of TGA, said:“We are delighted to be a strategic partner of the CoMotion GLOBAL Summit. We are committed to supporting international efforts in developing advanced urban mobility solutions and promoting sustainability and innovation in future transport systems.”

He added:“This partnership represents an extension of the Ministry's leading role in the transport sector and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting continents, relying on smart infrastructure and advanced technologies. The summit provides an excellent opportunity to exchange expertise, review international experiences, and explore new horizons for integration between the public and private sectors.”

Hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the national enabler of the Kingdom's growing business events sector, the summit highlights Riyadh's emergence as a global center for mobility innovation and investment. As one of the fastest-evolving smart cities in the world, Riyadh is central to Vision 2030's ambition to redefine transportation and logistics at scale.

MOTL and TGA are advancing key Vision 2030 objectives, including expanding private sector participation, enhancing transport service quality, and increasing the sector's contribution to tourism, trade, and pilgrimage. Together, they are driving the Kingdom's transition toward a more connected, sustainable mobility ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Transport General Authority, and are honored to welcome H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih to our speaker stage.” said John Rossant, Founder and CEO of CoMotion.“Together, we will explore how Riyadh can serve as a model for cities around the world as they reimagine what mobility, logistics, and urban connectivity can become.”

CoMotion GLOBAL will convene more than 2,000 mobility leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and experts from over 75 countries, including 100 mayors and city officials and 200+ corporations. The summit's agenda spans autonomy, AI, electrification, and sustainable urban infrastructure - all anchored in global collaboration and actionable innovation.

About CoMotion

CoMotion is the world's leading platform where the most influential leaders, companies, startups, and policymakers meet to shape the future of mobility. With flagship events in Riyadh, Los Angeles, and Miami, CoMotion fosters meaningful dialogue and catalyzes investments that advance sustainable and equitable transportation worldwide.

