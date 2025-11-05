403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal 05/11: Head-And-Shoulders (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 105,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 105,000. Add a stop-loss at 95,000.
The crypto market is also struggling because of the recent liquidation event that cost investors over $20 billion within a day. That liquidation has pushed more people to the sidelines as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has dropped to the fear zone of 25.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has crashed from a high of 126,168 in October to 101,200 today.It has moved to the 50%Fibonacci Retracement level, a sign that the downtrend is gaining momentum. The pair also dropped below the 50-day moving average and the Parabolic SAR indicator.The BTC/USD pair has also formed a death cross as the 50-day and 200-day Weighted Moving Averages (WMA) have formed a bearish crossover. It also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues falling as sellers target the 61.8% retracement level at 94,370. However, it may attempt to bounce back, which will be a bull trap or a dead-cat bounce.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment