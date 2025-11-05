403
Apple Stock Forecast 05/11: Gives Back Some Gains (Video)
- I discuss Apple's performance amid Wall Street's panic following Palantir's AI comments. Despite market volatility, Apple's relative lag in AI may have offered short-term stability. I outline key support and resistance levels, trend dynamics, and trading strategy considerations.
