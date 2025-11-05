BTC/USD Forecast 05/11: Falls 4%, Breaks Below $108K (Video)
- Bitcoin fell roughly 4% on Tuesday, breaking below the 200-day EMA near $108,000. Market sentiment weakened after the Fed signaled uncertainty over rate cuts, with key support now seen at $100,000 and potential downside toward $84,000.
What's interesting is that Bitcoin should be thriving in this environment if people really believed that central banks around the world were going to cut. What this tells me is that people are not willing to take a lot of risk right now. You need to have a lot of risk-taking out there in order to see Bitcoin jump.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt this point, if we were to turn around and break above the $108,000 level, where the 200-day EMA is, then I think that's a bullish sign. But ultimately, this is a market that I think we need to pay close attention to at the $100,000 level because if we lose that, things get ugly, and Bitcoin probably goes down to $84,000 before it's all said and done.Ready to trade daily Bitcoin forecast? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
