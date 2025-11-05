Daoud Kuttab: Mamdani's Victory As New York City Mayor Sends A 'Wake-Up Call' To Trump

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Director General of the Community Media Network, journalist Daoud Kuttab, stated that the victory of Muslim Social Democrat Zahran Mamdani (34) in the New York City mayoral race, securing more than 50% of the votes,

despite pressure from the pro-Israel lobby and opposition from Democratic Party leaders, represents a“wake-up call” for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Kuttab explained that Mamdani – who immigrated to the United States at the age of seven – centered his campaign on purely local issues such as rising living costs and slow public services, avoiding foreign policy debates. This strategy enabled him to win the support of a significant portion of the American Jewish community despite his Islamic identity.

He noted that Mamdani's statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested under international law angered pro-Israel lobby groups, but it did not prevent him from defeating strong competitors, including former Governor Andrew Cuomo and his family, who have dominated local politics for decades.

Kuttab emphasized that the Gaza war played a decisive role in shifting American public opinion, pointing out that a majority of Americans now support the Palestinian people more than Israel, and a significant number of American Jews have begun criticizing Netanyahu, viewing his policies as“damaging to their reputation as Jews.”

He added that the war's destructive nature upset broad segments of the population who prioritize human rights, boosting the chances of candidates opposing Israel's current policies, including Mamdani and others who won in the same elections.

Kuttab concluded that these results reflect a shift in public sentiment that could impact Trump's political future if he does not reconsider his positions.