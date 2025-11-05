Swiss Wage Negotiations Weighed By Tariff Fears
-
Français
fr
Négociations salariales: le millésime 2026 s'annonce chiche
Original
Read more: Négociations salariales: le millésime 2026 s'annonce c
Nominal wage increases are likely to remain the norm, but are likely to plateau at around 1%, compared with 1.4% in 2025.
While IT and telecoms employees will be the lucky ones, with an average increase of 1.7%, the watch and jewellery sector is likely to have to make do with 0.4%.
+ Unions and employers have wildly different pay expectations
“The watch and jewellery sector is clearly affected by the US tariffs, but also by weak demand in Asia, particularly China,” explained James Mazeau, economist at UBS.
The overwhelming majority of other sectors, from metallurgy to tourism, construction and retail, are in line with the national average.
Taking inflation into account, real wage growth is likely to slow to 0.5%, after 1.2% this year.
Generally speaking, exporting companies are expecting an average increase of 0.2% in real terms, while their counterparts focusing on the domestic market are talking more in terms of 0.5%.More More Demographics Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many
This content was published on Mar 20, 2024 How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes.Read more: Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment