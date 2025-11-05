GBC Research confirms buy recommendation for Energy S.p.a. shares: Target price EUR 1.40

Energy S.p.A. / Key word(s): Research Update

Return to growth expected.

German subsidiary EnergyOnSite GmbH founded.

First cobalt-free LFP lithium battery production line put into operation.

Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco (Padua, Italy), November 5, 2025 – GBC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for Energy S.p.a. shares (ISIN IT0005500712, ticker ENY). The target price was raised slightly from EUR 1.30 to EUR 1.40. Energy shares closed at EUR 0.81 yesterday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The research update was based on the 2025 half-year figures of the energy storage systems specialist. Analysts expect Energy S.p.a. to return to growth in the coming year. This is to be achieved through increased internationalization and export activities and further expansion in the more profitable C&I segment. Further improvements in profitability are to be achieved through increasing sales of complex and therefore higher-margin storage systems and the onset of economies of scale. Analysts believe that additional growth potential will be unlocked by Energy's planned medium-term entry into the XXL storage systems market (utility-scale and grid-scale projects).

In mid-March 2025, Energy commissioned its first cobalt-free LFP lithium battery production line. This line is capable of manufacturing various battery models (from smaller to XL systems). In order to further advance its internationalization efforts, Energy founded the German company EnergyOnSite GmbH, based in Munich, at the end of July 2025. The aim is to consistently exploit growth opportunities in the DACH region.

***

The Energy Group is a full system technology manufacturer and BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) leader for residential use and large-scale applications, and a provider of cloud and engineering services on the Italian and European markets. The Group emerges from Energy S.p.A., founded in 2013 by Davide Tinazzi, Andrea Taffurelli and Massimiliano Ghirlanda, listed since August 1, 2022 on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN Code IT0005500712, Ticker ENY), which was joined by EnergyInCloud S.r.l. and Enermore S.r.l. in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Energy has to date sold and installed more than 68,000 systems across the country, with a focus on the residential, commercial, industrial, utilities and electric mobility markets. In H1 2025, revenues amounted to Euro 13.6 million, with a net loss of Euro 1.9 million.

Contact

Company

Energy S.p.A.

Tel. +39 049 2701296

...

IR & Corporate Media Relations Advisors International

TWIN Srl

Mara Di Giorgio

Tel. +39 335 7737417

...

IR & Press Contact Germany

Fabian Lorenz

Tel. 0221 / 29831588,

...

