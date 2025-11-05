The Saudi Tourism Authority / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

SAUDI TAKES CENTER STAGE AT WTM: SHOWCASING ITS UNREAL CALENDAR AND ICONIC DESTINATIONS TO GLOBAL TRAVEL TRADE

05.11.2025

Saudi tourism showcases an unreal calendar of global events and entertainment and highlights its iconic destinations, from the pristine Saudi Red Sea and the ancient wonders of AlUla, to the vibrant cities of Riyadh and Jeddah. Building on the growth of welcoming 116 million visitors in 2024 and 60.9 million in the first half of 2025, Saudi invites trade and business partners to tap into the thriving opportunities on offer in the world's fastest-growing tourism destination. LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi made a strong impression on the opening day of World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, as the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and its 71 partners unveiled the spectacular 'Saudi Land' pavilion, presenting the scale and ambition of its tourism sector. Following a record-breaking year welcoming almost 116 million visitors and generating $75 billion in tourism spend, STA arrived at WTM ready to deepen global partnerships and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and growth.



At 'Saudi Land,' visitors experienced Saudi's Unreal Calendar – a year-round lineup of world-class events including Formula 1, MDLBEAST Soundstorm, the Italian and Spanish Super Cups, and WWE Royal Rumble – brought to life through an immersive campaign featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The pavilion also spotlighted Saudi's iconic destinations – from the ancient majesty of AlUla and the pristine Saudi Red Sea, to the cultural vibrancy of Jeddah and the modern energy of Riyadh – alongside new experiences such as luxury openings at Shura Island and the launch of Six Flags Qiddiya City, underscored Saudi's commitment to innovation and world-class hospitality. With partners from across the tourism ecosystem, Saudi is creating new opportunities for trade and investment, reinforcing its position as a destination of choice for the global travel industry. Abdullah Alhagbani, Chief Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs Officer at STA, said:

"We're thrilled to welcome our valued partners and guests from around the world to experience 'Saudi Land' as we continue our extraordinary growth journey. At WTM this year, we are joined by 71 partners and have scheduled nearly 500 meetings with industry leaders to deepen collaborations, unlock new partnership opportunities, and drive the next phase of tourism success together. "Last year our calendar of events featured over 1,000 fixtures, and this year we will build on that momentum with our Unreal Calendar. Our iconic destinations, from Riyadh and Jeddah to AlUla and the Red Sea, offer unique opportunities for partnership, innovation, and shared growth. With bold investment in infrastructure and expanded air connectivity, Saudi is creating a truly year-round destination for visitors and partners alike. For partners seeking exceptional returns, Saudi stands apart as one of the world's fastest-growing destinations. We invite the global travel trade to seize the unparalleled opportunities that Saudi offers." Day 1 Highlights:

Official Opening: 'Saudi Land' opened with a high-energy celebration welcoming partners, tourism and travel leaders from around the world. Strategic Partnerships: More than nine MoUs were signed at Saudi Land with leading global travel and hospitality brands, including seven agreements secured by leading Saudi tourism partners and two STA MoUs with Saudia Holidays and TUI Group. Interactive Experiences: Visitors explored Saudi's various destinations through immersive displays where they were able to check out various packages, discover the Unreal Calendar, cultural showcases and live entertainment, along with enjoying interactive sports activations featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. WTM 2025 provided a vital stage for Saudi and its tourism partners to build new relationships, advance strategic collaborations, and highlight the exceptional opportunities available across the country's evolving tourism landscape - reinforcing its position as a destination of choice for travelers, investors, and industry partners worldwide. About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit . Photo:

