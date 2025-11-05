TRON Integrated By Dynamic, Streamlining Wallet Connectivity For Developers Worldwide

Geneva, Switzerland, November 5th, 2025, NewsDirect

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that Dynamic, a leading wallet infrastructure provider, has integrated the TRON network into its platform, streamlining wallet connections for developers building on one of the world's most active blockchains. This integration makes it easy for any developer to add TRON wallet support to their app and accelerates developer onboarding to TRON's vast ecosystem of decentralized finance that hosts a circulating supply of over $77 billion in USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin.

By providing seamless wallet integration through a single SDK, Dynamic enables developers to connect with TRON's extensive user base of over 343 million user accounts without the complexity of custom wallet implementations. Developers often face significant technical overhead when building across multiple chains, with some requiring specific wallets, which also require unique or even custom integrations.

Dynamic's flexible wallet SDK combines authentication, secure key management, and stablecoin accounts to deliver four critical advantages to the TRON ecosystem:



Accelerated Development Cycles: A single SDK integration replaces multiple custom wallet connectors, reducing implementation time from weeks to minutes.

Enhanced User Onboarding: Consistent, streamlined connection flows improve conversion rates.

Expanded Market Access: Direct path to TRON's immense transaction volume and dominant stablecoin liquidity. Future-Proof Infrastructure: Automated updates and security patches maintain reliable connections without requiring additional developer resources.

As stablecoins continue to be adopted as a critical infrastructure for global commerce, TRON's dominance in this sector positions it at the forefront of innovation in digital finance. The network currently processes over $24 billion in daily transfer volume and remains a driving force in global stablecoin adoption among both institutions and users across the globe.

This integration also enables developers from other ecosystems to seamlessly expand into TRON without rebuilding their wallet infrastructure. Dynamic and TRON's shared commitment to interoperability accelerates the development of sophisticated, yet accessible applications that will continue to transform global financial systems. Dynamic's rapid product iteration and alignment with evolving wallet standards give developers secure, reliable infrastructure that keeps pace with the speed of crypto innovation.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, TRON and Dynamic are establishing new standards for developer accessibility and user experience. By removing technical barriers and streamlining integration processes, this collaboration accelerates the development of next-generation financial applications built on TRON's proven infrastructure.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $77 billion. As of October 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 343 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

About Dynamic

Dynamic gives developers the tools to build on crypto rails and deliver the next generation of financial products. Founded in 2021 and now a Fireblocks company, Dynamic combines institutional-grade security with startup speed to make it easy for any company to create onchain products that let users trade, hold, and move digital assets. Trusted by Stripe, Kraken, and Magic Eden, Dynamic is building toward a world where every financial app can connect people directly to the open, global economy, without needing to become a crypto company.

