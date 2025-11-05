Pennsylvania High School Grads Avoid College To Start Careers In Trades - Some Begin At $70K/Year. Are 'Dirty Jobs' Key To The American Dream?

MENAFN - News Direct) > For decades, going off to college was seen as the surest path to a successful career. But that notion is shifting. More high school graduates are deciding to skip the dorms and degrees, opting instead for trade programs that lead directly to high-paying, hands-on work.

That's the case at Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, recently profiled by Fox News, where many soon-to-be graduates are already mapping out careers in the trades rather than applying to college. (1)

“Some of them are snagging entry-level jobs to the tune of $70,000 a year,” Fox News host Shannon Bream explained.

She interviewed Mike Rowe, who has been championing these so-called“dirty jobs” for years.“The country is hungry, maybe even starving for examples of people who have prospered without a four-year degree,” he said.“And I don't have to tell you, the 7.4 million open positions right now in our country, the majority of those do not require a degree.” (2)

Many other experts agree: the new American Dream could be built with a toolbox rather than a diploma. Here's what's driving this shift.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Must ReadSky-high college costs and AI job disruption

After decades of tuition inflation and predatory lending, the country is facing a full-blown student loan crisis. In the second quarter of 2025, Americans owed a total of $1.64 trillion in student debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (3) This figure represents roughly 42.5 million Americans, according to the Education Data Initiative. (4)

At the same time, college graduates are facing a tighter job market. Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei estimated that nearly half of all entry-level jobs could be displaced by evolving AI technology. (5) Those fears already appear to be materializing: According to a recent Handshake report, entry-level job postings are down 15%, but applications have surged 30%, creating fierce competition for fewer opportunities. (6)

Against that backdrop, skilled trades are starting to look far more appealing than they may have in the past. Many trades offer job security in sectors that can't easily be automated - along with strong wages and little to no debt. Instead of paying tens of thousands for a degree, trade school students can enter the workforce quickly, often earning while they learn.

Read more: I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

Growing demand and higher pay for skilled workers

According to a 2024 McKinsey report, demand for skilled workers such as welders, electricians and construction laborers is growing fast, with some roles projected to expand 20-times faster than the rest of the labor market by 2032. (7) In short, there aren't enough people to fill these jobs, and that shortage is driving wages higher.

Trade schools also offer a much lower financial barrier to entry. The average upfront cost of trade school is $3,973 to $16,877, according to Citizens College Raptor. (8) That's much lower than the average cost of a college degree of $38,270. (9) Many programs last two years or less, and students often earn income through apprenticeships or qualify for tax credits that further reduce costs.

In addition to being more affordable, these careers are also less vulnerable to automation.“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton suggested that becoming a plumber could be a good career move for young people in 2025. (10)

“I think plumbers are less at risk, someone like a legal assistant or a paralegal, they're not going to be needed for very long,” he told podcast host Steven Bartlett.

A new kind of American Dream

With automation advancing and student debt ballooning, more young Americans are redefining what success looks like. For some, that means trading lecture halls for workshops - and finding financial stability, independence, and pride in hands-on work.

Choosing between college and a trade ultimately depends on personal goals and interests. But one thing is clear: in today's economy,“dirty jobs” might just offer the cleanest path to a stable, rewarding career and a more attainable version of the American Dream.



Are you richer than you think? 5 clear signs you're punching way above the average American's wealth

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich - and 'anyone' can do it

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

For News Clips (1 ), (2 ); Federal Reserve Bank of New York (3 ); Education Data Initiative (4 ), (9 ); Axios (5 ); CBS News (6 ); McKinsey (7 ); Citizens: College Raptor (8 ); The Diary of a CEO (10 )

This article originally appeared on Moneywise under the title: Pennsylvania high school grads skipping college for 'dirty jobs' - are the trades now key to the American dream?

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.