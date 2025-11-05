Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) Reports 23% Revenue Growth And Advances El Domo Construction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) and may include paid advertising.



Canada-based Silvercorp Metals produces silver, gold, lead, zinc and other metals with primary mining operations in China and advancing growth projects in Ecuador

Q2 Fiscal 2026 revenue rose 23% YOY to approximately $83.3 million

Q2 silver equivalent (silver and gold) production of 1.84 million ounces, a 5% increase YOY Construction continues at the El Domo project in Ecuador, while Silvercorp's investment in New Pacific Metals provides exposure to two advanced silver projects in Bolivia

Precious metals producer Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American/TSX: SVM) continues to build momentum in its quest to generate sustainable economic, social and environmental value for all its stakeholders at a level that is beginning to span the globe.

The Canadian mining company has an 18-year operating track record and recently reported year-over-year growth in its revenues, thanks to strong metal prices and increasing silver, gold and lead...

For more information, visit the company's website at welcome.

