Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) CEO Kimberly Ann Shares Major Company Updates And Outlines Growth On The Prospector News Podcast
-
In a recent appearance on the Prospector News Podcast, Kimberly Ann shared details about the Lahontan Gold Corp. and the company's growth
She spoke about the flagship asset of the company, the Santa Fe Project, and how the company is preparing to break ground in 2027
The interview also covered what the company is doing to prepare for production, how the permitting process is going, and a variety of other topics
Recently, Kimberly Ann, the CEO of Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing four high-quality gold and silver properties in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane trend, appeared on The Prospector News podcast to discuss company updates and growth.
Kimberly Ann began by diving into Lahontan's flagship asset and core focus of the company, being the Santa Fe Project, which is a past-producing mine that utilized open-pit heap-leach style mining, yielded hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold and silver from the late 1980s to the late...
Read More>>
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects.
For more information, visit the company's website at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment