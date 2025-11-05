Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Funding In Build-Up To Abitibi Belt Gold Production Operation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.



Gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals is building up its capital reserves to fund PEA work in preparation for extraction operations at its Swanson Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt of Québec, and milling operations restart at Beacon Gold Mill by early next year

The company recently closed a flow-through private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of more than $1.66 million to help fund exploration and PEA-related work at Swanson, and any eligible ore sorting and metallurgical test work for the restart of its wholly owned gold mill LaFleur's assayed results from initial test drilling have shown multiple mineralized zones and favorable conditions for a near-surface, open-pit operation at Swanson, which intends to serve as gold bulk sample extraction from its planned open-pit mining effort

The recent announcement by gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) that the company has completed a flow-through private placement funding paves the way for LaFleur to press forward with exploration and drilling programs at its Swanson Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt of Québec, with the necessary work ahead of its Beacon Gold Mill restart.

The Swanson Gold Project is LaFleur's flagship, advanced stage, district-scale exploration property with over 36,000 metres of historic drilling recorded, containing numerous gold-bearing regional structures. The Company benefits from a wealth of information at Swanson to base its in-process...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

