Jordan Condemns Israeli Announcement Of New Settlement Tenders In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 5 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Tuesday condemned the Israeli government's announcement of new tenders for the construction of 356 units in one of the illegal colonial settlements in the occupied West Bank.The Ministry stated that the move represents a consolidation of the occupation and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.It added that the decision undermines the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination to end the occupation and to establish an independent and sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.The Ministry reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reiterated Jordan's rejection and firm condemnation of Israel's continued settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and its ongoing restrictive measures against Palestinians.Majali denounced Israel's persistent violations of international law and UN resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.He referred to the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion, which affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation and the invalidity of settlement construction and annexation measures in the occupied West Bank.Majali called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to act decisively to compel Israel to end its dangerous escalation and illegal practices in the occupied territories.He stressed that realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and enabling them to establish their independent state on their national soil remain the only path toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.