Jordan Showcases Tourism Potential At World Travel Market 2025 In London

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 5 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Jordan Tourism Board, is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, in London from November 4–6.The Jordanian delegation includes representatives from the public and private sectors, 17 tourism offices and three hotels.The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Yazan Khdair, inaugurated the Jordanian pavilion in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Manar Dabbas, and Director-General of the Jordanian Heritage Revival Company, Mu'ayyad Abu Rumman.Khdair met with partners and representatives from international tourism companies and travel agencies to discuss strengthening cooperation, building future partnerships and enhancing Jordan's global tourism profile.On the sidelines of the exhibition, Khdair held a press conference at the Jordanian pavilion, attended by media representatives and officials from the Jordanian Heritage Revival Company.He conducted interviews with leading international outlets, including Bloomberg News and Reuters, highlighting Jordan's tourism strategy and investment opportunities.Khdair emphasised that the World Travel Market is one of the most significant global events in the tourism and travel sector, serving as a vital platform for promoting Jordan as a premier destination and positioning the Kingdom firmly on the global tourism map.He noted that the exhibition offers valuable opportunities to exchange expertise, explore cooperation and forge new international partnerships.Khdair underscored Jordan's unique tourism assets from its world-renowned archaeological and historical sites to its diverse cultural and adventure experiences within a safe and stable environment that continues to attract visitors from around the world.He reviewed the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to develop tourism infrastructure, products and services, alongside initiatives to boost European tourism through strategic partnerships with airlines such as Wizz Air, Ryanair and Eurowings.Khdair commended the contributions of public and private sector partners in supporting Jordan's tourism growth.The Jordanian pavilion attracted strong interest from visitors, specialists and decision-makers in the global tourism and travel sector.It showcased the richness and diversity of Jordan's tourism offerings, emphasising its wide range of destinations and authentic experiences.Now in its 35th year, the World Travel Market brings together more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries and attracts around 45,000 participants from across the global tourism industry.The event serves as a leading platform for promoting destinations, fostering cooperation among tourism authorities and facilitating partnerships with travel professionals worldwide.