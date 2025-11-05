403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikha Moza Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met yesterday with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development.
blade-->
The meeting discussed the efforts undertaken by the Education Above All Foundation and the UN to protect education in conflict zones, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and empower youth. It also reviewed ongoing collaboration with Qatar Foundation in the field of technology and innovation in education.
blade-->
The meeting discussed the efforts undertaken by the Education Above All Foundation and the UN to protect education in conflict zones, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and empower youth. It also reviewed ongoing collaboration with Qatar Foundation in the field of technology and innovation in education.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment