Sheikha Moza Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General


2025-11-05 02:01:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met yesterday with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development.

The meeting discussed the efforts undertaken by the Education Above All Foundation and the UN to protect education in conflict zones, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and empower youth. It also reviewed ongoing collaboration with Qatar Foundation in the field of technology and innovation in education.

