Sheikha Moza Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

The meeting discussed the efforts undertaken by the Education Above All Foundation and the UN to protect education in conflict zones, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and empower youth. It also reviewed ongoing collaboration with Qatar Foundation in the field of technology and innovation in education.

