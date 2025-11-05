HH The Amir Meets With The Pakistani President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, met this morning at the Amiri Diwan with President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development.At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Pakistani President and the accompanying delegation, affirming the State of Qatar's keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in a way that serves their common interests.blade-->

For his part, the Pakistani President expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome, looking forward to consolidating cooperation between the two countries in all fields and expanding it to broader horizons that benefit both friendly peoples.During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.They also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to exchanging views on the most important topics on the summit's agenda.The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, and a number of Their Excellencies, senior officials.On the Pakistani side, it was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the President.