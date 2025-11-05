Green Job Apprenticeships Offer Residents Of Atlanta's Marginalized Communities A Leading Edge

MENAFN - 3BL) Sustainable Georgia Futures (SGF) received a two year, $200,000 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions and Equity Grant in 2024-25, and it has allowed them to add capacity into their existing work with WeatheRISE Atlanta, a collaborative effort involving the City of Atlanta, the National Association of Minority Contractors and Greenlink Analytics.

Additionally, the Drawdown Georgia grant allowed SGF to try something new. They used grant funds to pilot a pre-Certification program for local residents of marginalized communities to access training and career opportunities in the solar energy sector. The first four pre-apprentices completed their initial 7-week introduction training in August.

SGF created the program to meet the pre-apprentices where they are, and to ensure they have everything they need to succeed. They were paid to attend all of their classes, breakfast and lunch was provided, and they even had child care available to them. With their pre-apprentice tests completed and fully funded with by the grant, the first cohort of apprentices have now moved into a six-month process of certification and on the job training, while continuing to be paid to do so. They will continue to be supported with wrap around services, like childcare. Those services and the costs of their certifications with the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) were also paid for from the grant funds.

Over the next few months, each apprentice will work alongside certified solar installers who are doing the same jobs, and working for the same companies that the apprentices want to work with upon completion of their training program. Companies participating in the training program include Be Smart Homes Solutions, Sunpath Solar, and Infinite Energy Advisors.

The Drawdown Georgia grant to Sustainable Georgia Futures was funded by a collaborative of foundations with roots in Georgia. Funders for this project include: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation, The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, Reilly Family Fund, Tull Charitable Foundation, Ghanta Family Foundation and Atticus Fund.

About Sustainable Georgia Futures

Sustainable Georgia Futures is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that works throughout Georgia, helping BIPOC communities grow and thrive in the green industry. They focus on five key areas: organizing, climate justice education, fellowships and workshops and trainings.