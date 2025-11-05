Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Further Digital And AI Cooperation On Sidelines Of Doha Summit
Doha: Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met on Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Galymzhan Koishybayev, and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development currently taking place in Doha, addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key areas such as digital transformation, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence.
The two sides also explored prospects for developing strategic partnerships aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating digital development in both countries.
