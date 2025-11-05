Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of HH Princess Maha bint Mohammed bin Saad II Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

