Afghanistan Produces 4.54M Metric Tonnes Of Wheat This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says 4.54 million metric tonnes of wheat have been produced across Afghanistan in the current solar year.

In a post on its X handle, NSIA said it used remote sensing technology and satellite image interpretation to identify areas under wheat cultivation nationwide in 1404.

According to the findings, around 4.54 million metric tonnes of wheat were produced this year- ]4.13 million metric tonnes on irrigated land and 404,000 metric tonnes on rain-fed fields.

The highest levels of irrigated wheat production were recorded in Helmand with 848,000 metric tonnes, Kunduz with 478,000 tonnes, Herat with over 410,000 tonnes, Kandahar with over 366,000 tonnes and Farah with 237,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the largest rain-fed wheat yields were obtained from Badghis, Takhar, and Herat provinces.

The report added that the total area under wheat cultivation this year was 891,000 hectares nationwide - including 1.33 million hectares of irrigated land and 562,000 hectares of rain-fed farmland.

Compared to last year, the irrigated area decreased by four percent, while, rain-fed cultivation dropped by 24 percent mainly due to drought, delayed seasonal rains and plant pest outbreaks.

Based on population estimates, Afghanistan requires 6.87 million metric tonnes of wheat, indicating a deficit of approximately 2.33 million tonnes compared with this year's production.

kk/ma