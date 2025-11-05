Stitchleash, The First Clip & Gotm Walk Solution, Named 2025 Leash Innovation Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mom and Young Son Redefine Dog Walking with the First Modular Lifestyle System Designed for Today's Run-and-Go Pet Parents

San Clemente, California, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A simple idea from a mom and her young son has reshaped the world of dog walking. StitchLeash, the first modular Clip & GoTM lifestyle leash system, has been named the 2025 Pet Innovation Award Winner for Leash Innovation of the Year, recognizing its groundbreaking design that transforms everyday walks into effortless, organized, and connected experiences.

Co-invented by founder Jenni Morse and her then-five-year-old son Cooper, StitchLeash was born from one chaotic walk juggling keys, treats, and waste bags. The result is the first truly customizable lifestyle walk system designed for today's run-and-go world. StitchLeash simplifies life for busy pet parents, making walks smoother, cleaner, and more enjoyable for every kind of dog and dog parent.

Why It's Award-Winning

Recognized for redefining how modern pet parents manage every walk, StitchLeash combines function, style, and simplicity in one adaptable system. It's the first truly customizable walk solution designed to simplify daily routines and make every walk easier, cleaner, and more connected..



Clip & GoTM Convenience

The patented modular system lets pet parents attach all their walk essentials-treat pouches, bowls, poop bags, and keys-directly to the leash. No more juggling; just clip, go, and walk with ease.



Walk-Ready Design

Each StitchLeash system includes a dirty-bag holder, waste-bag dispenser, and clips so you can head out fully equipped.



Customizable Freedom

Personalize your walk solution by swapping or adding accessories for quick city strolls, long hikes, or travel adventures.



Comfort and Control

Reflective details, ergonomic handles, and durable materials ensure every walk feels safe and comfortable.

Designed to Last and Look Good

Sleek, durable materials meet modern design for a walk system that performs beautifully on every outing.



Two Award-Winning Styles for Every Kind of Walk



Coops Retractable Walk Solution

A modern retractable with ergonomic comfort, reflective tape, and Clip & GoTM functionality built in.

Bryce Nylon Walk Solution

A traditional fixed-length essential with padded handle, reflective stitching and a second handle for added control, featuring the same Clip & GoTM convenience.



Made for Today's Run-and-Go Lifestyle

From morning routines to weekend hikes, StitchLeash adapts to real life. It is the first modular lifestyle walk solution built for juggle-free convenience and connected walks that fit the pace of modern pet parents.

“What began as a chaotic walk with our two dogs turned into a mission to simplify life for pet parents everywhere,” said Jenni Morse, Founder and CEO of StitchLeash and Made Simpli.“To see that spark of an idea between me and my son now recognized as Leash Innovation of the Year is beyond meaningful. It proves that the simplest ideas can create real change in everyday routines.”

Walks With Purpose

Certified Women-Owned (WBENC), StitchLeash donates 10% of profits to animal rescue organizations and women-led small businesses. The brand continues to expand through Amazon, Faire, and retail stores nationwide, and has been featured on CBS and FOX as one of the most innovative new pet products of the year.

Shop, Learn More, and Access the Media Kit

Discover the full StitchLeash collection at

Grab the officialfor high-res images, founder story, and award details