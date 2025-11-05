Hey! Captain Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Pricing, New Flavors, A Savory Launch, And Limited-Edition Swag

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hey! Captain, Michigan's bold and innovative cannabis edibles brand, proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary with a wave of exciting announcements - including new products, tiered pricing to keep every item affordable, and the official launch of its new website at .

Since its debut, Hey! Captain has gained statewide recognition for its creative use of freeze drying, with a proprietary infusion process that powers all its edibles. This unique formulation gives every product a consistent potency and a smooth, enjoyable experience - from fan-favorite sweets like Cosmic Crunchers, Sour Cosmics, Lightning Lemons, Star Babies, and Dank Dots. Each flavor now comes in Lunar Dust, the zero-waste wonder that can be consumed in more ways than thought possible.

To celebrate this milestone, Hey! Captain is unveiling two new seasonal flavors of Dank Dots:

●Butter Pecan – a smooth, nostalgic blend of buttery sweetness and roasted nut flavor.

●Salted Caramel – the perfect combination of sweet indulgence and savory satisfaction.

Both flavors continue the brand's commitment to flavor innovation- while maintaining an MSRP under $10 across the entire core edible line, with the majority of flavors around $7 for full spectrum edibles.

Hey! Captain is also expanding into the savory category with the introduction of Tators, a playful new line of infused potato chips that bring cannabis edibles to the snack section. Launch flavors include Regular, Pickle, and Maple BBQ Bacon, with 1 oz microdosed bags priced to stay under $5 MSRP.

“This first year has been about proving that cannabis edibles can be creative, consistent, and highly effective(pun intended) - without compromising quality,” said Captain Kirk Reid, Founder of Hey! Captain.“Our new pricing tiers, product expansions, and website launch show that we're listening to our consumers and building a brand that grows with them.”

To commemorate the one-year mark, Hey! Captain is also launching its official website, featuring limited-edition anniversary swag available for purchase. Fans can now explore the full product lineup, shop exclusive merchandise, and stay updated on seasonal releases and retail availability - all in one place at .

About Hey! Captain

Founded by Captain Kirk Reed, Hey! Captain is a Michigan-licensed cannabis processor redefining the edible experience through bold flavors, inventive infusions, and a commitment to compliance. From sweet to savory, every product is crafted with care, quality, and creativity, standing behind the brand's signature motto:

“No gummies. No brownies. No bullsh#t.”