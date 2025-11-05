Choroidal Neovascularization Market To Witness Accelerated Growth Throughout The Forecast Period (20252034) Due To Advancement In Anti-VEGF Therapies Delveinsight
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Metrics
|Details
|Study Period
|2020–2034
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Coverage
|7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|Choroidal Neovascularization Epidemiology Segmentation
|Total Prevalent Cases of Pathological Myopia, Total Prevalent Cases of AMD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, and Treated Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization
|Key Choroidal Neovascularization Companies
|AbbVie, REGENXBIO, Neuracle Genetics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Genentech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others
|Key Choroidal Neovascularization Therapies
|Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), NG101, Ixoberogene soroparvovec, VABYSMO, BEOVU, and others
Scope of the Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report
- Choroidal Neovascularization Therapeutic Assessment: Choroidal Neovascularization current marketed and emerging therapies Choroidal Neovascularization Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Choroidal Neovascularization Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Choroidal Neovascularization Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Choroidal Neovascularization Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|1
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Key Insights
|2
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Introduction
|3
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Overview at a Glance
|3.1
|Market Share (%) Distribution of Choroidal Neovascularization by Therapies in the 7MM in 2024
|3.2
|Market Share (%) Distribution of Choroidal Neovascularization by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034
|4
|Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|5
|Executive Summary
|6
|Key Events
|7
|Disease Background and Overview
|7.1
|Introduction
|7.2
|Choroidal Neovascularization Types
|7.3
|Choroidal Neovascularization Causes
|7.4
|Choroidal Neovascularization Pathophysiology
|7.5
|Chorodial Neovascularization Symptoms
|7.6
|Choroidal Neovascularization Risk Factor
|7.7
|Choroidal Neovascularization Diagnosis
|7.8
|Choroidal Neovascularization Treatment and Management
|8
|Epidemiology and Patient Population
|8.1
|Key Findings
|8.2
|Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|8.2.1
|Total Prevalent Cases of Pathological Myopia
|8.2.2
|Total Prevalent Cases of AMD
|8.2.3
|Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization
|8.2.4
|Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization
|8.2.5
|Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization
|8.3
|Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization in the 7MM
|8.4
|The United States
|8.5
|EU4 and the UK
|8.6
|Japan
|9
|Choroidal Neovascularization Patient Journey
|10
|Marketed Choroidal Neovascularization Therapies
|10.1
|Key Cross Competition
|10.2
|VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa): Genentech/ Chugai Pharmaceutical
|10.2.1
|Product Description
|10.2.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.2.3
|Other Development Activities
|10.2.4
|Clinical Trials Information
|10.2.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.3
|BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll): Novartis
|The list will be continued in the report
|11
|Emerging Choroidal Neovascularization Therapies
|11.1
|Key Cross Competition
|11.2
|Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314): AbbVie/ REGENXBIO
|11.2.1
|Drug Description
|11.2.2
|Other Development Activities
|11.2.3
|Clinical Trials Information
|11.2.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.2.5
|Analyst's View
|11.3
|NG101: Neuracle Genetics
|11.4
|Ixoberogene soroparvovec: Adverum Biotechnologies
|The list will be continued in the report
|12
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
|12.1
|Key Findings
|12.2
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Outlook
|12.3
|Attribute Analysis
|12.4
|Key Choroidal Neovascularization Market Forecast Assumptions
|12.5
|Total Market Size of Choroidal Neovascularization in the 7MM
|12.6
|Market Size of Choroidal Neovascularization by Therapies in the 7MM
|12.7
|The United States Choroidal Neovascularization Market Size
|12.7.1
|Total Market Size of Choroidal Neovascularization
|12.7.2
|Market Size of Choroidal Neovascularization by Therapies in the US
|12.8
|EU4 and the UK Choroidal Neovascularization Market Size
|12.9
|Japan Choroidal Neovascularization Market Size
|13
|Key Opinion Leaders' Views
|14
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Unmet Needs
|15
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market SWOT Analysis
|16
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Access and Reimbursement
|17
|Bibliography
|18
|Abbreviations and Acronyms
|18
|Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Methodology
Related ReportsChoroidal Neovascularization Clinical Trial Analysis
Choroidal Neovascularization Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key choroidal neovascularization companies, including AbbVie, REGENXBIO, Neuracle Genetics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Genentech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, among others.Age-related Macular Degeneration Market
Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AMD companies, including Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics , among others.Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Analysis
Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key age-related macular degeneration companies including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics , among others.Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market
Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Dry AMD companies including Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Aevitas Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Galimedix Therapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, among others.Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key wet AMD companies including EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Caregen Co. Ltd., Exegenesis Bio, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Skyline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Ocugenix Corporation, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Opthea Limited, AffaMed Therapeutics Limited, EyeBiotech Ltd., Novartis, among others.
DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting ServicesHealthcare Conference Coverage Pipeline Assessment Healthcare Licensing Services Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur... +14699457679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment