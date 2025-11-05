Choroidal Neovascularization Market To Witness Accelerated Growth Throughout The Forecast Period (20252034) Due To Advancement In Anti-VEGF Therapies Delveinsight

New York, USA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choroidal Neovascularization Market to Witness Accelerated Growth Throughout the Forecast Period (2025–2034) Due to Advancement in Anti-VEGF Therapies | DelveInsight

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Summary

The total choroidal neovascularization treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of choroidal neovascularization, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In the US, around 1.5 million people are affected by nAMD or late-stage AMD, underscoring the major visual and functional burden of choroidal neovascularization.

Key choroidal neovascularization companies, including AbbVie, REGENXBIO, Neuracle Genetics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and others, are actively working on innovative choroidal neovascularization drugs. Some of the key choroidal neovascularization therapies in clinical trials include Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), NG101, Ixoberogene soroparvovec, and others. These novel choroidal neovascularization therapies are anticipated to enter the choroidal neovascularization market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.





Rising prevalence of AMD and aging populations

The global increase in age-related macular degeneration (the leading cause of CNV) and the expanding geriatric population are the primary demand drivers, with more patients, more diagnoses, and long-term treatment needs.

Improved diagnostics and screening

The wider adoption of high-resolution retinal imaging (OCT, OCT angiography) and remote screening programs increases early detection rates and referrals to treatment, thereby enlarging the treated population. This also enables treat-and-extend protocols that improve clinic throughput and adherence.

Launch of emerging choroidal neovascularization gene therapies

The anticipated launch of emerging choroidal neovascularization gene therapies, such as surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) by AbbVie/REGENXBIO, NG101 by Neuracle Genetics, and Ixoberogene soroparvovec by Adverum Biotechnologies, among others, is expected to change the market dynamics.

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Analysis

Choroidal neovascularization is primarily treated using intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy, which inhibits abnormal blood vessel formation and leakage beneath the retina, key causes of vision impairment. Leading treatments include VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) by Genentech, the first bispecific antibody targeting both VEGF-A and Ang-2, and BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll) by Novartis, developed for prolonged efficacy with extended dosing intervals. These therapies have demonstrated notable improvements in visual acuity and a reduction in retinal fluid.

Next-generation candidates such as surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) by AbbVie/REGENXBIO, Ixoberogene soroparvovec by Adverum Biotechnologies, and NG101 by Neuracle Genetics are designed to deliver long-term VEGF inhibition through single-dose administration, potentially easing the treatment burden. Complementary options, including laser photocoagulation and photodynamic therapy, remain applicable in selected cases.

Together, these innovations are transforming disease management, shifting from frequent injections to durable, mechanism-based therapies that sustain vision over time. With ongoing research and innovation, the outlook for choroidal neovascularization is increasingly optimistic, with the 7MM choroidal neovascularization market expected to undergo substantial change between 2025 and 2034.

Choroidal Neovascularization Competitive Landscape

Emerging choroidal neovascularization gene therapies, such as surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) by AbbVie/REGENXBIO, NG101 by Neuracle Genetics, and Ixoberogene soroparvovec by Adverum Biotechnologies, are driving a shift toward durable, one-time treatments for choroidal neovascularization, aiming to address the root causes, reduce treatment burden, and enable lasting vision preservation.

AbbVie and REGENXBIO's Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) is an experimental gene therapy targeting choroidal neovascularization in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). It employs an adeno-associated virus (AAV8) vector to deliver a gene encoding an antibody fragment that inhibits VEGF production within retinal cells. Designed as a one-time treatment, it enables continuous intraocular anti-VEGF expression, potentially reducing the frequency of injections and offering durable disease control and vision preservation.

Neuracle Genetics' NG101 is another investigational gene therapy in development for choroidal neovascularization associated with nAMD. The therapy delivers a therapeutic gene to retinal cells, blocking abnormal blood vessel growth and maintaining retinal integrity. By addressing the molecular mechanisms driving disease progression, NG101 aims to provide a long-term, single-administration solution that sustains vision and minimizes the need for repeated intravitreal injections.

Adverum Biotechnologies' Ixoberogene soroparvovec is a one-time gene therapy candidate for choroidal neovascularization due to nAMD. It utilizes a proprietary vector to introduce a gene encoding an anti-VEGF protein directly into retinal cells, thereby promoting sustained intraocular expression and inhibiting pathological angiogenesis and vascular leakage. This approach aims to achieve long-term disease suppression, reduce or eliminate the need for frequent injections, and preserve visual function over time.

The anticipated launch of these emerging choroidal neovascularization therapies are poised to transform the choroidal neovascularization market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge choroidal neovascularization therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the choroidal neovascularization market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Choroidal Neovascularization?

Choroidal neovascularization involves the abnormal proliferation of blood vessels originating from the choroid that penetrate Bruch's membrane and invade the retinal pigment epithelium and neurosensory retina. This process leads to fluid accumulation, hemorrhage, and fibrotic scarring, often causing permanent loss of central vision. CNV most frequently arises as a complication of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and pathological myopia, both of which are leading global causes of visual impairment. Affected individuals commonly report blurred or distorted central vision, metamorphopsia, and the presence of dark or empty areas in their sight. The pathogenesis is primarily driven by the upregulation of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, induced by hypoxia, inflammation, and oxidative stress, which collectively promote aberrant angiogenesis and increased vascular permeability.

Choroidal Neovascularization Epidemiology Segmentation

The choroidal neovascularization epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current choroidal neovascularization patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Japan, the prevalence of nAMD is estimated at 0.52%, while myopic choroidal neovascularization accounts for approximately 11.3% of total cases of high myopia. This distribution reflects the distinct regional pattern of choroidal neovascularization, where high myopia contributes significantly to disease burden, underscoring the importance of early identification and long-term monitoring in at-risk populations.

Total Prevalent Cases of Pathological Myopia

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization Treated Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Choroidal Neovascularization Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Pathological Myopia, Total Prevalent Cases of AMD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization, and Treated Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization Key Choroidal Neovascularization Companies AbbVie, REGENXBIO, Neuracle Genetics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Genentech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others Key Choroidal Neovascularization Therapies Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), NG101, Ixoberogene soroparvovec, VABYSMO, BEOVU, and others

