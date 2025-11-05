British Assessment Bureau Announces Plans to Rebrand as Amtivo in 2026, in Strategic Move to Enhance Client Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Malling, Kent, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Assessment Bureau, a leading UK-based certification body and part of Amtivo Group, today announced plans to rebrand asbefore the end of 2026.









The move marks a significant milestone in Amtivo's journey to bring together its family of certification brands under one strong, global identity.

The rebrand reflects a shared commitment across the Amtivo Group to deliver greater value, innovation, and impact for clients worldwide. It builds on British Assessment Bureau's proud heritage while aligning it with Amtivo's vision to be the most trusted and dynamic certification partner for organisations of all sizes.

Caroline Plumb, recently appointed CEO of Amtivo said:“Joining Amtivo at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting. Bringing our teams and clients together under one strong global brand positions us to deliver even greater value, innovation, and impact in the years ahead. It's about building on our history while looking confidently to the future.”

As part of this transition, the British Assessment Bureau website has now merged into – the new online home for UK clients and an important early step toward the official rebrand from British Assessment Bureau to Amtivo next year.

While the change involves a new name and logo, it opens new opportunities for clients, including access to a wider range of sector expertise, innovative resources, and the confidence of working with one of the fastest-growing certification bodies worldwide.

With its unified brand and shared purpose, Amtivo is set to deliver even more value to organisations across every sector as it continues to grow its presence in over 30 countries worldwide.

About British Assessment Bureau



Founded in 1998 and acquired by Amtivo Group in 2018, British Assessment Bureau, based in Kent, is a leading and well-respected UKAS-accredited certification body that provides ISO and industry-specific certification and training to organisations across the UK. It has built a reputation for outstanding client service and accessible certification pathways for SMEs across all sectors.

About Amtivo Group



Amtivo Group is one of the fastest-growing names in the global certification market, operating in over 30 countries with a growing portfolio of accredited certification bodies. The Group is a trusted provider of accredited certification, training, and technology-enabled services, with a mission to help organisations perform better, achieve more, and operate sustainably. Amtivo supports businesses in becoming stronger and more resilient, enabling them to deliver for their customers, employees, investors, and communities. The Group specialises in management system certification across key areas, including quality, environmental management, energy, business continuity, health and safety, and information security.

