Beyondaesthetics Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence With Grand Holiday Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camarillo, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beyond|AESTHETICS, a leader in the aesthetics industry, is thrilled to announce its 10 Year Anniversary Holiday Event, a spectacular celebration marking a decade of integrating medicine and art. The event will take place onat the elegant

Since its inception, beyond|AESTHETICS has been dedicated to helping clients achieve their aesthetic goals with innovative treatments and personalized care. This milestone event is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its valued community.

Attendees are invited to join an evening filled with excitement and indulgence, featuring:



Live Demos: Witness cutting-edge aesthetic treatments in action.

Delicious Dinner Buffet: Savor a delectable array of culinary delights.

Exclusive Specials: Discover beyond|AESTHETICS' best specials of the year on popular services and products.

Delightful Surprises: Enjoy unexpected moments throughout the evening. Raffle Giveaways: Participate in raffles for prizes valued at over $20,000, including Botox for a year, Juvederm Filler, CoolSculpting, HALO & BBL, Microneedling, VI Peel, Dermasweep, and a wide selection of medical-grade skincare.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of beyond|AESTHETICS" said Leslie Petersen, NP, owner and Clinical Director of beyond|AESTHETICS. "This event is our way of thanking our loyal clients, dedicated staff, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our journey. We look forward to a night of celebration and to showcasing our expertise in the world of medical aesthetics."

Tickets for the 10 Year Anniversary Holiday Event are on sale now via EventBrite. Three ticket tiers have been offered with one already sold out:



$80 beyond|VIP tickets: Includes VIP entry, 2 raffle tickets, 2 drink tickets, and a Beyond|Aesthetics swag bag valued at over $700. (SOLD OUT)

$70 beyond|BEAUTY tickets: Includes general admission, 2 raffle tickets, and 1 drink ticket. $50 General Admission tickets: Includes general admission, 1 raffle ticket, and 1 drink ticket.

Important Ticket Information: The ticket price will be converted into a credit at beyond|AESTHETICS after event attendance, applicable towards any service or product. This credit will be forfeited if the attendee does not attend the event.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, beyond|AESTHETICS will also host its annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Blood Drive at their Camarillo office from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the same day. The first 10 blood donors will receive a Blood Drive Gift Bag valued at $180. The signup link for the blood drive is:

Join beyond|AESTHETICS for an unforgettable evening as they toast to a decade of beauty and innovation.

Event Details:



What: beyond|AESTHETICS' 10 Year Anniversary Holiday Event

When: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Where: Spanish Hills Country Club, Camarillo, CA Tickets: Available from September 15th at





About beyond|AESTHETICS:

beyond|AESTHETICS is a premier medical aesthetics practice dedicated to providing exceptional care and advanced treatments to enhance natural beauty and confidence. With a commitment to innovation and personalized service, beyond|AESTHETICS has been a trusted name in the industry for ten years.

CONTACT: Brittany Petersen seewhatsbeyond 805-312-7070