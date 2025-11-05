MOH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Molina securities between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/MOH.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's“medical cost trend assumptions”; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend”; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services”; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Molina you have until December 2, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
